Left Menu

Hamas welcomed ICC decision and defended its actions as “legitimate resistance”

The Islamist militant group Hamas welcomed the ICC decision on Wednesday, and defended its own actions. “We welcome the ICC decision to investigate Israeli occupation war crimes against our people. Hamas is regarded as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:26 IST
Hamas welcomed ICC decision and defended its actions as “legitimate resistance”

The Islamist militant group Hamas welcomed the ICC decision on Wednesday, and defended its own actions.

“We welcome the ICC decision to investigate Israeli occupation war crimes against our people. It is a step forward on the path of achieving justice for the victims of our people,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman in Gaza, told Reuters.

"Our resistance is legitimate, and it comes to defend our people. All international laws approve legitimate resistance,” said Qassem. Hamas is regarded as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We've to win as many games as possible to make it to top four: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently placed in the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points, ...

Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget office

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate former House staffer Shalanda Young to head the White House budget office after his decision to pull the nomination of Neera Tan...

US public opinion of China plunges to historic low, reveals poll

The United States public opinion on China has plunged to a historic low, as Gallups latest poll revealed that only 20 per cent of Americans hold a favourable view about the Asian country, amid worsening relations between Washington and Beij...

V K Sasikala says she ''will stay away from politics''; To pray for ''golden rule'' of late Jayalalithaa.

V K Sasikala says she will stay away from politics To pray for golden rule of late Jayalalithaa....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021