Hamas welcomed ICC decision and defended its actions as “legitimate resistance”

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:26 IST

The Islamist militant group Hamas welcomed the ICC decision on Wednesday, and defended its own actions.
“We welcome the ICC decision to investigate Israeli occupation war crimes against our people. It is a step forward on the path of achieving justice for the victims of our people,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman in Gaza, told Reuters.
"Our resistance is legitimate, and it comes to defend our people. All international laws approve legitimate resistance,” said Qassem. Hamas is regarded as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and the European Union.
