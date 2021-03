Navalny meets lawyers in jail in Russia's Vladimir region -allies

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has met his lawyers in a jail in Russia's Vladimir region, some 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Moscow, his allies said on social media on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Navalny left jail in Moscow for transportation to a penal colony to serve his prison sentence.

