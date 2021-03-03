Left Menu

Video: Myanmar police hold AP journalist in chokehold

PTI | Yangon | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:35 IST
Video: Myanmar police hold AP journalist in chokehold
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A video of the arrest of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw as he was photographing Myanmar security forces charging at anti-coup protesters shows him being quickly surrounded and held in a chokehold as handcuffs are placed on him.

Authorities have charged Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years.

The video starts with Thein Zaw standing by the side of a road on Saturday photographing dozens of security forces as they run at a group of protesters at an intersection in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, that has become a meeting point for demonstrators.

As they near, several police run at him and he tries to escape. At least seven surround him as he is placed in a chokehold. He is pushed and shoved and quickly handcuffed. A policeman with a bullhorn then uses the handcuffs to pull him away.

Many of the police are carrying truncheons, while some have what appear to be guns and automatic weapons. The military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup. Protesters have continued to demonstrate peacefully against the coup even as security forces have repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to disperse the crowds, and arrested protesters en masse. The group of arrested journalists includes ones working for Myanmar Now, Myanmar Photo Agency, 7Day News, Zee Kwet online news and a freelancer.

Lawyer Tin Zar Oo, who represents Thein Zaw, said the six have been charged under a law that punishes anyone who causes fear among the public, knowingly spreads false news, or agitates directly or indirectly for a criminal offense against a government employee.

The law was amended by the junta last month to broaden its scope and increase the maximum prison term from two years.

Thein Zaw, 32, is reported to be held in Insein Prison in northern Yangon, notorious for housing political prisoners under previous military regimes.

According to the lawyer, Thein Zaw was remanded into custody by a court and can be held until March 12 without another hearing or further action.

The AP has called for his immediate release. "Independent journalists must be allowed to freely and safely report the news without fear of retribution,'' Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news, said after the arrest. ''AP decries in the strongest terms the arbitrary detention of Thein Zaw." The Committee to Protect Journalists joined that call. "Myanmar authorities must release all journalists being held behind bars and stop threatening and harassing reporters for merely doing their jobs of covering anti-coup street protests," said Shawn Crispin, CPJ's senior Southeast Asia representative. "Myanmar must not return to the past dark ages where military rulers jailed journalists to stifle and censor news reporting." Authorities escalated their crackdown on the protesters this past weekend, carrying out mass arrests and using lethal force. Security forces shot and killed at least eight people Wednesday, according to accounts on social media and local news reports. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. In December 2017, two journalists working for the Reuters news agency were arrested while working on a story about Myanmar's Rohingya minority. They were accused of illegally possessing official documents, although they argued that they were framed because of official opposition to their reporting.

Although their case attracted international attention, they were convicted the following year and were sentenced to seven years behind bars. They were freed in 2019 in a mass presidential pardon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo toughens restrictions as Brazil COVID-19 wave bites

Sao Paulo, Brazils most populous state, on Wednesday announced tough new measures to slow a snowballing coronavirus pandemic in the country with the worlds second highest COVID-19 death toll.From Saturday, bars and restaurants will only ope...

Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to class 10 student, 4 others

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws, saying they cannot be kept in custo...

We've to win as many games as possible to make it to top four: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently placed in the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points, ...

Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget office

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate former House staffer Shalanda Young to head the White House budget office after his decision to pull the nomination of Neera Tan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021