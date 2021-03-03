Maha: Stringent MPDA slapped against gangster in Pune district

Pune rural police has invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) against a notorious gangster who has multiple cases, including murder, pending against him, an officer said on Wednesday.

With the slapping of MPDA, the gangster Nilesh Ghaywal (44) will be put under preventive detention in the Yerwada Central Jail here for one year, he said.

The MPDA Act empowers the district magistrate and the commissioner of police to exercise provisions under the act to detain a person who in their view is acting in manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Ghaywal once used to work with another notorious gangster from Pune district, Gajanan Marne, but he later formed his own gang.

''There are 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, illegal weapon possession and body offences registered against Ghaywal. He was in jail from 2017 to 2020,'' said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune (rural).

