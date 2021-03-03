UP govt needs court's permission before establishing UPEST: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered that its permission is needed before establishing the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Tribunal, which is the subject matter of an ongoing lawyers' strike in Allahabad and Lucknow.

In a suo-moto case registered by the court following the conflict between the Allahabad High Court Bar Association and Awadh Bar Association, Lucknow with respect to the location of the tribunal's principal seat, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery said, ''The legislature may complete the process of enacting the Act of 2021, if so desires, but, it shall establish Educational Tribunals as proposed only after the leave of this court.'' The government is also requested to invite representatives of the Bar Associations of the Allahabad High Court at Allahabad as well as Lucknow to have deliberations with regard to their demands which are being agitated by different demand charters.

The division bench after perusal of records of the last 20 years found that in Allahabad, 1,88,632 cases related to service matters of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions were instituted and 33,290 of them are pending. Similarly, in Lucknow, 55,913 matters were instituted and 15,003 cases are pending. The bench ordered for constitution of special benches for quick disposal of such service matters and observed, ''On going through the statistics available, we are of the view that the pendency of the service matters in question can be effectively reduced by constituting special bench/benches for the purpose.” “However, for smooth functioning of such benches, the prime requirement is participation of advocates in proceedings,'' the court observed. The dispute is as to whether the tribunal should be established at Allahabad -- where the principal seat of the high court is situated -- or at Lucknow, the city that was initially proposed by the state government in 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2021 that was tabled in the state assembly in February this year proposes to constitute two benches of the tribunal in Lucknow and Allahabad. However, after the court's order, the lawyers in Allahabad as well as Lucknow decided to continue the strike till Thursday.

