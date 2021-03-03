Left Menu

UP govt needs court's permission before establishing UPEST: Allahabad HC

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:53 IST
UP govt needs court's permission before establishing UPEST: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered that its permission is needed before establishing the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Tribunal, which is the subject matter of an ongoing lawyers' strike in Allahabad and Lucknow.

In a suo-moto case registered by the court following the conflict between the Allahabad High Court Bar Association and Awadh Bar Association, Lucknow with respect to the location of the tribunal's principal seat, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery said, ''The legislature may complete the process of enacting the Act of 2021, if so desires, but, it shall establish Educational Tribunals as proposed only after the leave of this court.'' The government is also requested to invite representatives of the Bar Associations of the Allahabad High Court at Allahabad as well as Lucknow to have deliberations with regard to their demands which are being agitated by different demand charters.

The division bench after perusal of records of the last 20 years found that in Allahabad, 1,88,632 cases related to service matters of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions were instituted and 33,290 of them are pending. Similarly, in Lucknow, 55,913 matters were instituted and 15,003 cases are pending. The bench ordered for constitution of special benches for quick disposal of such service matters and observed, ''On going through the statistics available, we are of the view that the pendency of the service matters in question can be effectively reduced by constituting special bench/benches for the purpose.” “However, for smooth functioning of such benches, the prime requirement is participation of advocates in proceedings,'' the court observed. The dispute is as to whether the tribunal should be established at Allahabad -- where the principal seat of the high court is situated -- or at Lucknow, the city that was initially proposed by the state government in 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2021 that was tabled in the state assembly in February this year proposes to constitute two benches of the tribunal in Lucknow and Allahabad. However, after the court's order, the lawyers in Allahabad as well as Lucknow decided to continue the strike till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo toughens restrictions as Brazil COVID-19 wave bites

Sao Paulo, Brazils most populous state, on Wednesday announced tough new measures to slow a snowballing coronavirus pandemic in the country with the worlds second highest COVID-19 death toll.From Saturday, bars and restaurants will only ope...

Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to class 10 student, 4 others

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws, saying they cannot be kept in custo...

We've to win as many games as possible to make it to top four: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently placed in the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points, ...

Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget office

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate former House staffer Shalanda Young to head the White House budget office after his decision to pull the nomination of Neera Tan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021