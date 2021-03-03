Left Menu

ICC war crimes probe 'morally and legally bankrupt' - Israeli foreign minister

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:58 IST
ICC war crimes probe 'morally and legally bankrupt' - Israeli foreign minister

Israel's foreign minister rejected the International Criminal Court's decision to probe war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it "morally and legally bankrupt".

"The decision to open an investigation against Israel is an exception to the mandate of the tribunal, and a waste of the international community's resrouces by a biased institution that has lost all legitimacy," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo toughens restrictions as Brazil COVID-19 wave bites

Sao Paulo, Brazils most populous state, on Wednesday announced tough new measures to slow a snowballing coronavirus pandemic in the country with the worlds second highest COVID-19 death toll.From Saturday, bars and restaurants will only ope...

Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to class 10 student, 4 others

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws, saying they cannot be kept in custo...

We've to win as many games as possible to make it to top four: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently placed in the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points, ...

Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget office

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate former House staffer Shalanda Young to head the White House budget office after his decision to pull the nomination of Neera Tan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021