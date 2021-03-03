ICC war crimes probe 'morally and legally bankrupt' - Israeli foreign minister

Israel's foreign minister rejected the International Criminal Court's decision to probe war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it "morally and legally bankrupt".

"The decision to open an investigation against Israel is an exception to the mandate of the tribunal, and a waste of the international community's resrouces by a biased institution that has lost all legitimacy," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement on Wednesday.

