Left Menu

Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary Raab discuss progress in bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation as well as discussed regional and UN issues.Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST
Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary Raab discuss progress in bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation as well as discussed regional and UN issues.

''Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed regional and UN issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

\RRaab had visited India last December and held talks with Jaishankar during which the two sides had agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo toughens restrictions as Brazil COVID-19 wave bites

Sao Paulo, Brazils most populous state, on Wednesday announced tough new measures to slow a snowballing coronavirus pandemic in the country with the worlds second highest COVID-19 death toll.From Saturday, bars and restaurants will only ope...

Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to class 10 student, 4 others

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws, saying they cannot be kept in custo...

We've to win as many games as possible to make it to top four: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently placed in the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points, ...

Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget office

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate former House staffer Shalanda Young to head the White House budget office after his decision to pull the nomination of Neera Tan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021