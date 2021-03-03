Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary Raab discuss progress in bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation as well as discussed regional and UN issues.Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation as well as discussed regional and UN issues.
''Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed regional and UN issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
\RRaab had visited India last December and held talks with Jaishankar during which the two sides had agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart hold talks; vow to step up economic cooperation
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss regional, global developments during virtual meet
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart appreciate 'upward trajectory' of India-Cyprus ties
Jaishankar met COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma, discuss India's Green Growth initiatives
Ethiopian FM on visit to India; to hold talks with Jaishankar