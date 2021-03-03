Warnings of possible attempt to attack U.S. Capitol by militia group-U.S. Capitol Police

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:12 IST
The U.S. Capitol Police department has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot to "breach the Capitol by an unidentified militia group" on Thursday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

