Shakti Mills gangrape convict, aide held for stabbing man

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:14 IST
A convict in the 2013 Shakti Mills gangrape case in Mumbai and his associate were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing and injuring a man here over drugs, a police official said.

Crime Branch sleuths nabbed Akash Jadhav (25), the gangrape convict, and his aide Ankit Arun Naik (25) from Dombivali in neighbouring Thane city, the official said.

Jadhav was a minor when he was apprehended along with four others for raping a photojournalist on the deserted premises of the defunct Shakti Mills in central Mumbai in August 2013.

He was subsequently convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board here and spent two years at a correctional centre before being released.

The latest case against Jadhav pertains to attack on a man in suburban Bandra on February 27, the police official said.

The victim was stabbed with a knife by Jadhav and Naik, leaving him grievously injured, he said.

Jadhavs aide had demanded mephedrone drug from the injured man which led to a scuffle between the trio and later the stabbing, the official said.

The injured man is undergoing treatment at a civic-run hospital in Sion, he said.

An offence under IPC sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Bandra Police Station.

Acting on specific inputs, sleuths of the Unit-9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked down the duo and arrested them on Wednesday evening, the official said.

Since his release from detention, Jadhav had been involved in criminal activities and has also formed his own gang, he said.

Jadhav and Naik will be produced before a court on Thursday, the official said.

