LJP's Tripura unit chief arrested on charge of forgery

The president of Tripura unit of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Rupan Kar was arrested by the crime branch of the state police on charge of forgery, police said Wednesday.

He had allegedly issued forged foreign liquor licenses, petrol pump allotment, job offer letters etc. by cheating the public and collecting huge money.

Advertisement

Sabyasachi Singh, Superintendent of Excise department of the state, filed an FIR in West Agartala police station against Kar under Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), police officials said.

Based on the complaint and inputs from Singh, a team of police officials of the state crime branch raided house of Kar Tuesday and seized forged public documents, rubber stamps of government officers, ONGC and Indian Oil, computer, printer etc and arrested him.

Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan headed LJP has no electoral presence in the northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)