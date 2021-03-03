U.S. contractor dies from "cardiac episode" following Iraq rocket attack- Pentagon

U.S. contractor dies from "cardiac episode" following Iraq rocket attack- PentagonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:18 IST
The Pentagon on Wednesday said that an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from rockets fired at a base in Iraq.
"We cannot attribute responsibility at this time, and we do not have a complete picture of the extent of the damage," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
Kirby added that defensive systems at Al Asad air base were used and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was closely monitoring the situation.
