U.S. contractor dies from "cardiac episode" following Iraq rocket attack- Pentagon

The Pentagon on Wednesday said that an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from rockets fired at a base in Iraq.

"We cannot attribute responsibility at this time, and we do not have a complete picture of the extent of the damage," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby added that defensive systems at Al Asad air base were used and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was closely monitoring the situation.

