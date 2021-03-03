Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget office

Top House Democrats urge Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to head budget officeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:42 IST
The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate former House staffer Shalanda Young to head the White House budget office after his decision to pull the nomination of Neera Tanden.
Young, whom Biden had tapped to be No. 2 at the Office of Management and Budget, had already won the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus to replace Tanden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pronita Gupta named special assistant to President Biden for Labor and Workers
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
Indian-American expert named special assistant to Prez Biden for Labour and Workers
Israel hints it may not engage Biden on Iran nuclear strategy
Vigorous preparation returns as Biden calls other leaders