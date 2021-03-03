Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to class 10 student, 4 others

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws, saying they cannot be kept in custody merely on the apprehension that they might again commit similar offence.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik granted bail to Ravi, Ashish, Parvesh, Deepak Singh and Naveen, who is studying in class 10, on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of like amount each in the case of violence in Nangloi area.

The court noted that police alleged that the accused persons were amongst the protesters who attacked the police personnel and robbed the gas gun of the police but the same could not be recovered. ''Record shows that investigation in the matter qua the applicant (Ravi), already stands concluded. He is stated to be in custody for the last more than a month. No previous criminal involvement of the applicant has been alleged by the prosecution. ''Keeping in view all these factors, I am of the considered opinion that there is no point in keeping the accused detained in custody. He cannot be kept detained in custody merely on the apprehension that he might again commit a similar offence, more-particularly when there is no record of previous involvement,'' the judge said in his similar order passed on the five bail pleas.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused claimed they had been falsely implicated in the case and had come to Delhi to peacefully participate in the protest march of the farmers.

Their counsel further said the accused have not been captured in any CCTV cameras and there was a delay of around 18 hours in registration of the FIR which has not been explained by the prosecution.

Additional Public Prosecutor Balbir Singh, appearing for the police, opposed the bail pleas saying the accused were not farmers and were allegedly hired to participate in rioting.

The public prosecutor further claimed since the agitation against the farmers' bill was ongoing, there was every likelihood that the accused might commit similar offence if released on bail.

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police in the national capital on January 26 during a tractor parade to highlight their demands.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died.

