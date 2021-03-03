6-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh abducted in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 3 (PTI): A six-year-old boy from Chattisgarh was allegedly abducted from a bus-stand here while he was a few metres away from his parents, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Alipiri on February 27 when Sivam Kumar Sahoo and his parents were on a pilgrimage to the Lord Venkateswara's shrine in Tirumala Hills near here, the police said.

Based on a complaint, police went through CCTV footage and saw the alleged kidnapper with the boy at different places in Tirupati, they said.

Special police teams have been sent to neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to trace the two.

The police have alerted their counterparts in those states with photos of the abductor and the boy.

