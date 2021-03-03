Senate panel advances USTR, Treasury nominees; ties on HHS nominee Becerra

Senate panel advances USTR, Treasury nominees; ties on HHS nominee BecerraReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:59 IST
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's nominees for U.S. Trade Representative and Deputy Treasury Secretary, but voted in a tie on Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra.
The approval votes for USTR nominee Katherine Tai and Treasury nominee Wally Adeyemo sends their nominations to the full Senate. But the Finance Committee Chairman said he would report the tie vote on Becerra to the secretary of the Senate for a decision by the Senate's majority and minority leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian PM apologises, promises probe after allegation of rape in parliament
Australia PM to talk to NZ's Ardern about woman detained in Turkey
NZ says Australia abdicated responsibilities over dual citizen arrested in Turkey
Australia's Victoria 'well placed' to start easing COVID-19 curbs, premier says
Australia medical regulator approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine