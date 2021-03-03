Left Menu

Warnings of possible attempt to attack U.S. Capitol by militia group-U.S. Capitol Police

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Capitol Police department has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot to "breach the Capitol by an identified militia group" on Thursday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

