Netanyahu calls ICC probe 'anti-Semitic', says Israel will protect its soldiers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday the International Criminal Court's decision to investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories was "anti-Semitic" .

"In the face of the anti-Semitic decision by the (ICC) in The Hague, there is only one answer: to fight for the truth with all our might, all over the world, and to protect our soldiers," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

