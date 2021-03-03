Netanyahu calls ICC probe 'anti-Semitic', says Israel will protect its soldiers

Netanyahu calls ICC probe 'anti-Semitic', says Israel will protect its soldiersReuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:06 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday the International Criminal Court's decision to investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories was "anti-Semitic" .
"In the face of the anti-Semitic decision by the (ICC) in The Hague, there is only one answer: to fight for the truth with all our might, all over the world, and to protect our soldiers," Netanyahu said on Twitter.
