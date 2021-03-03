Left Menu

Omar welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the changed understanding of the neighbouring countries about Jammu and Kashmir will act as forerunner of peace and prosperity in the region.India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.It was a welcome step that must be carried forward positively, Abdullah said, while interacting with party delegates here on Wednesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST
Omar welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the ''changed understanding'' of the neighbouring countries about Jammu and Kashmir will act as forerunner of peace and prosperity in the region.

India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

''It was a welcome step that must be carried forward positively,'' Abdullah said, while interacting with party delegates here on Wednesday. The evolving situation, he said, has made it pretty clear that the outlook of both the countries towards J&K has undergone a ''big change and has been replaced with a policy of peaceful engagement''. ''The renewed outlook of both the countries gives an inkling of a changed mindset towards Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added. He said his party had been pleading with the Centre, with no success, to restore the 4G mobile services over a period of time. But these services were restored all of a sudden, he said. ''The let-up in the woes of people wasn't confined to that measure only. Over the period of time, we saw how both the neighbouring countries came up with a DGMO level talk on the cessation of violence on the LOC, IB (International Border),” he said. ''It was much later, to our surprise, though that we were able to learn that the DGMO level formations were a product of diplomatic negotiations, which all of us were unmindful of,'' he said. Abdullah said reports of allowing Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to offer congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid after 18 months ''also gives an insinuation about the changed attitude we hail on account of it being in sync with our stated policy underscoring goodwill between India and Pakistan as a means to foster peace in J&K''. The February 25 statement issued jointly in Islamabad and New Delhi had said the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a ''free, frank and cordial'' atmosphere.

''Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25,'' the joint statement had said.

Indian Army officials have, however, maintained there will be no let-up in the troop deployment as well its operations against terrorism and infiltration along Pakistan borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 safety measures still essential even as U.S. boosts vaccine supply -White House

U.S. states need to rally together to maintain safety measures like social distancing and mask-wearing while the federal government helps ramp up production and delivery of vaccines, the White House said on Wednesday. Cases of COVID-19 in t...

ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel.The decision follows a ruling...

Airtel raises USD 750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes to eligible investors.The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Bharti...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus cases, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021