Sikkim Governor, wife receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad along with his wife Kamla Devi received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at STNM Hospital in Gangtok.ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:12 IST
Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad along with his wife Kamla Devi received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Notably, Prasad is 84-year-old and his wife Kamala Devi is 80-year-old.
According to an official release, the Governor appealed to the residents of Sikkim to take the COVID-19 vaccination and follow all health protocols including sanitisation to curb spread of the virus. He also thanked the Sikkim government, COVID-19 warriors, and health workers, for contributing to the fight against the virus.
The Governor also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministry of Health, researchers and scientists for providing COVID-19 vaccination in such a short period of time. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
