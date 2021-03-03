Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:12 IST
Two chemist shop employees arrested for trying to extort Rs 2 crore from businessman

A 27-year-old man working at a chemist shop here was arrested along with a colleague for allegedly trying to extort Rs two crore from a businessman and threatening him, posing as a gangster lodged in Tihar prison.

Accused Deepak Sahrawat and his accomplice, 19-year-old Satish Kumar, are employees of a chemist shop in Delhi's Janakpuri, police said on Wednesday.

They hatched the conspiracy to make quick money and called the businessman on his phone from the vicinity of Tihar prison while posing as gangster 'Shakti' using SIM cards bought from Allahabad, the police said.

The duo even bought new mobile phones to make the threat calls, they said. They knew the businessman and saw him as a easy target, the police added.

The accused had called the businessman twice on January 23 and gave him two days' time to arrange the money, they said, adding that the complainant, however, approached the police on March 1 after getting another threat call.

A case was registered and the location of the suspects traced near Hari Nagar and Janakpuri, Shibesh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

Satish Kumar was arrested from Uttam Nagar and Sahrawat was apprehended from his house in the Gole market area, he said.

Two mobile phones with SIM cards used for making the extortion calls were recovered, he added.

