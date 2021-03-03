China, Pakistan to hold 100 events to celebrate 70th year of diplomatic ties

All-weather allies China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi formally commenced the activities through a virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing on Tuesday.

The two sides have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the anniversary in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military sectors, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Wednesday while answering a question.

''The detailed list, once confirmed, will be released as soon as possible. Of course, the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list,'' he said.

''With our concerted efforts, we will surely carry forward the traditional friendship, expand and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, bring the two peoples closer, and achieve greater development in the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan,'' he said.

