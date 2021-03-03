Opposition dubs Governor's address in Punjab assembly as 'bundle of lies'

The opposition on Wednesday dubbed the Governor's address in the Punjab assembly as a ''bundle of lies'' and attacked the Congress-led government over its alleged unfulfilled poll promises.

Participating in the discussion on the Governor's address on the third day of the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly here, legislators of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lambasted the Amarinder Singh-led regime for “not fulfilling” poll promises like debt waiver, elimination of drug menace, jobs for each household and cheaper power.

''Four years of the state government have passed but it has not fulfilled its promises including ending drug menace in four weeks and employment to youth,'' alleged Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

''No new industry has come up... Farmers are committing suicide,'' he added.

He also raised the issue of the 2015 sacrilege incidents and accused the state government of failing to catch the culprits who were behind the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

''People of Punjab have still not got justice (in sacrilege matter),” he said. Cheema said, ''The Governor's address is a bundle of lies.'' SAD MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon took on the state government on the issue of debt waiver, claiming that the Congress had promised to waive farm debt of cooperative banks, nationalised banks and commission agents.

Despite a farm debt of Rs 90,000 crore, the state government waived just Rs 4,600 crore, said Dhillon.

AAP legislator Budh Ram raised the issue of non-appointment of assistant professors in government colleges in Punjab. He also criticised the state government for not implementing pay commission recommendations and releasing pending dearness allowance of state government employees. Akali legislator Pawan Kumar Tinu slammed the government over the issue of post-matric Scheduled Caste scholarship scheme, alleging that money was not being released under the scheme. Later, AAP legislators took exception to some objectionable remarks against an AAP leader by Congress legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and rushed to the well of the House to protest.

A heated exchange ensued between the AAP members and Dhillon even as Harpartap Singh Ajnala, who was at the Speaker's chair, tried to calm the situation.

