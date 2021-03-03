Opposed to their relationship, UP man stabs sister's friend to death

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly by the brother of her friend who was opposed to their relationship, police officials said on Wednesday.

A video of the brutal killing also surfaced on social media in which the man is seen being stabbed repeatedly by the 22-year-old accused in a public space, the officials said, adding that the incident took place on Monday.

The accused identified as Vipin has been arrested, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

''Accused Vipin and victim Deepak both lived in Accheja village under Badalpur police station area. As per primary information, Deepak was in touch with Vipin's sister and they talked to each other over phone but Vipin was opposed to this,'' Chander said.

''Deepak was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors,'' the officer said.

An FIR was lodged at the Badalpur police station based on a complaint by Deepak's brother leading to the arrest of the accused, he said.

