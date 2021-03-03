Left Menu

Groups discussed planned attack U.S. Capitol for Thursday -MSNBC, citing official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:24 IST
Federal authorities have warned state and local law enforcement that militia groups discussed plans to attack the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4, MSNBC reported on Wednesday.

The bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security identified the groups as "militia violent extremists," according to MSNBC, which cited an unnamed senior law enforcement official.

