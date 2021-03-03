Groups discussed planned attack U.S. Capitol for Thursday -MSNBC, citing official

Groups discussed planned attack U.S. Capitol for Thursday -MSNBC, citing officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:24 IST
Federal authorities have warned state and local law enforcement that militia groups discussed plans to attack the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4, MSNBC reported on Wednesday.
The bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security identified the groups as "militia violent extremists," according to MSNBC, which cited an unnamed senior law enforcement official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Department of Homeland Security
- U.S.
- MSNBC
ALSO READ
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech's Democratic critics discuss ways to strike back with White House
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
India reiterates call for rule of democratic transition in Myanmar at 3rd Quad meet
Path to citizenship in new Democratic immigration bill