Over 1.63 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India, says Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.63 crore on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the ministry, a total of 1,63,14,485 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Wednesday.

These include 67,75,619 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 28,24,311 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 57,62,131 frontlineworkers (1st dose), 3,277 FLWs (2nd dose), 8,44,884 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,04,263 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities,. Total 6,92,889 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-seventh day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 5,79,366 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,523 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

