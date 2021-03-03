Left Menu

House panel to look into tree plantation drive during BJP rule

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:33 IST
A Maharashtra legislature committee will be formed before March 31 to probe into the drive of planting 33 crore trees in the state when the BJP was in power, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday.

The tree plantation drive was undertaken when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister and the Shiv Sena, now heading the MVA government in Maharashtra, was his ally.

According to an official statement, Pawar said in the Assembly that the panel will submit its report in four months.

If need be, the panel will be given additional two months to submit its report, Pawar added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar asked in the Assembly how many trees were actually planted during the drive.

Noting that 75.63 per cent of the trees survived by the end of October last year, he asked whether the remaining saplings died.

According to the statement, Minister of State for Forests Dattatray Bharane said that the forest department received Rs 2,429.78 crorebetween 2016-17 and 2019-20to implement the special drive.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Sudhir Mugantiwar, who was the forest minister when the plantation drive was undertaken, sought to know in how many days the committee will be formed and within what timeframe it will submit a report.

Replying, Pawar said, The committee will be declared before March 31, 2021. It will be given four-month time (to submit a report).

''And if they (panel members) dont complete their study within four months, two more months will be given to them.

The report will be presented to the House, Pawar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

