Court sentences man to death for brutal murder of wife, 3 children in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:37 IST
A local court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday handed the death penalty to a man for the brutal murder of his wife and three young children in 2019 by poisoning and later slitting their throats, officials said.

The upper district and sessions court in Bhawanimandi town of Jhalawar district convicted 48-year-old Shakir Lakhara, a resident of Dhabla Khinchi village of Sunel area in Jhalawar district, to death by hanging, public prosecutor Lokesh Gupta said.

The convict, allegedly beset by debt and prone to gambling, had poisoned his wife Jahida, daughters Muskan (14), Alfia (12) and 10-year-old son Alfez at his home on October 8, 2019. Realising that they had not died, Shakir used a sharp weapon and slashed their throats leading to the death of his family members, the public prosecutor added.

Shakir had escaped from the spot after the murder and was arrested over a month later on November 14, 2019. The man was booked under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) among others and kept under judicial custody, Gupta further said.

Terming the crime as heinous in the institution of a family, Upper District and Sessions Court Judge Prabhat Agrawal held Shakir guilty under Section 302 and other sections of IPC and awarded him death penalty by hanging, Gupta said.

He added that the statements of at least 32 witnesses were recorded before the court during the trial and 55 documents were produced.

