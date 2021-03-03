Arab League gives Aboul Gheit second five-year term

Egyptian former foreign minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit secured a second five-year term as secretary general of the Arab League on Wednesday.

The 22-member league is headquartered in Cairo and has been led predominantly by Egyptian diplomats since its foundation in 1945.

Aboul Gheit served as Egypt's foreign minister during the final seven years of Hosni Mubarak's rule, leaving his post in 2011 after the uprising that toppled Mubarak.

