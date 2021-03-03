Left Menu

Arab League gives Aboul Gheit second five-year term

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:45 IST
Arab League gives Aboul Gheit second five-year term

Egyptian former foreign minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit secured a second five-year term as secretary general of the Arab League on Wednesday.

The 22-member league is headquartered in Cairo and has been led predominantly by Egyptian diplomats since its foundation in 1945.

Aboul Gheit served as Egypt's foreign minister during the final seven years of Hosni Mubarak's rule, leaving his post in 2011 after the uprising that toppled Mubarak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 25K beneficiaries get vaccine shots on Wednesday

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the j...

Two Guatemalans could be among victims of Mexico border collision

Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday said they had preliminary information that one Guatemalan national died and another person from the Central American country was injured in a collision in Southern California that killed 13 people. The ac...

'Aisa current lagega ki Mamata ji apni kursi se 2 foot upar uth jaaegi': Gadkari's jibe at Mamata

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying pressing the button of the lotus will cre...

Israeli minister accuses Iran of link to oil spill off its shores

Iran is linked to a recent oil spill off Israels shores that caused ecological damage, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said on Wednesday, saying it was being treated as a terror incident.Israels investigation has focused on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021