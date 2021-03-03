U.S. Senate leader Schumer: Senate to take up COVID-19 bill as early as Wednesday night

U.S. Senate leader Schumer: Senate to take up COVID-19 bill as early as Wednesday nightReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:46 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday the Senate will move to take up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill "as early as tonight."
