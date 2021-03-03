Fake currency notes of Rs 1.85 lakh face value seized, 1 held

Navi Mumbai police have arrested one person and seized from him fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with a face-value of Rs 1.85 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at the bus depot near the CBD railway station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday and nabbed the accused, Salim Ali Asril Haque (30), who hails from West Bengal.

''They seized 200 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination. He had come there to exchange the notes with someone,'' the police official said.

The police later also carried out a search of his house at Taloja in Navi Mumbai and recovered 170 more notes of Rs 500 denomination each, he said.

An offence has been registered. The accused was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him into police custody till March 11, the official added.

