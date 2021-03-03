2 arrested for 'helping' candidates cheat during recruitment exams using technology

Two persons were arrested here Wednesday for using technology and electronic gadgets to allegedly ''help'' candidates cheat during recruitment exams for Army and paramilitary forces, police said.

Hardev Singh and Abhinandan Sharma were arrested from their R S Pura village on a tip-off, a police spokesman said. He said bluetooth devices and electronic gadgets like mobile phones and wi-fi equipment were recovered from them.

After setting candidates, they used to ''help'' them in attempting their final papers for money using these equipment, he said.

An FIR was registered against the arrested persons under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation has begun, the spokesman said, adding some more arrests are expected in near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)