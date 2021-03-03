Kashmir IGP briefs probationary IPS officers about several issues in Kashmir valley

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday briefed a group of 33 IPS probationary officers of the 2018 batch about the recent challenges being faced by the Police in view of terrorism, fresh recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks, new burial management, law and order issues, and other security issues in Kashmir valley. "The IGP also highlighted roles of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in detail like performing ROP duties, VIP security, election duties, Amarnath Yatra duties and guarding vital installations," according to a statement released by the police.

IGP Kashmir also briefed them about modes of intelligence collections like Humint, Techint and intelligence gathered during investigations of terror-related cases and timely launching of anti-terrorist operations with other security forces to achieve the desired result. "He also appraised them about issues emerging due to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the problems faced by police and civil administration in dealing with the situation," the statement added.

The probationary IPS officers were also briefed about the measures being taken to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid on the Line of Control (LoC) by the Army. Also, DIG CKR Srinagar Amit Kumar shared his experiences while leading anti-terrorist operations from the front.

Moreover, Srinagar SSP also gave a detailed presentation about the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the maintenance of law and order and fight against terrorism. (ANI)

