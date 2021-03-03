Left Menu

Sinn Fein says UK trying to 'unilaterally override' Brexit terms

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:03 IST
The leader of Northern Ireland nationalists Sinn Fein accused the British government on Wednesday of trying to unilaterally override agreements with the European Union by extending grace periods for food imports to the region.

Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products heading to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a bid to to ease post-Brexit trade frictions.

"This appears to be another unilateral attempt to override what has been agreed," Sinn Fein's Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill, who took part in recent EU-UK meetings on the issue, told BBC television.

