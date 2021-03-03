Left Menu

Protest in Jantar Mantar against Myanmar coup

Refugees from Myanmar held a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the military coup in Southeast Asian country, police said.Around 100-125 members of Chin Refugee Committee of Myanmar gathered at the protest site around noon and sought restoration of democracy in their country, according to police.The protesters raised slogans and held up posters of political leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, demanding their release and end of the dictatorship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:03 IST
Protest in Jantar Mantar against Myanmar coup

Refugees from Myanmar held a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the military coup in Southeast Asian country, police said.

Around 100-125 members of Chin Refugee Committee of Myanmar gathered at the protest site around noon and sought restoration of democracy in their country, according to police.

The protesters raised slogans and held up posters of political leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, demanding their release and end of the ''dictatorship''. They also raised the three-finger salute, which has emerged as a symbol of resistance in protests in several countries.

The gathering consisted families who have sought asylum in India after fleeing from Myanmar from the junta. They addressed the media in their nation through social media platforms in their local dialect pleading for restoration of democracy, an officer said.

The demonstrators carried placards that read :''No more killing in Myanmar'', ''We do not accept military coup'' and ''Save Myanmar we want democracy''.

Myanmar's military had toppled the government last month and seized power for one year, detaining top political figures. Many people were reported dead after security personnel fired at protesters during demonstrations across the country against the coup. PTI AMP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Hatton ready to defend maiden PGA Tour title at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton added a red cardigan to his closet with his win at last years Arnold Palmer Invitational and returns to Bay Hill this week knowing he must work on his putting if he wants to add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe at next months M...

Cuomo apologizes but won't resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to fully cooperate with a review by the states attorney general.I am ...

EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on N.Ireland

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britains divorce deal.Since it le...

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021