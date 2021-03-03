Protest in Jantar Mantar against Myanmar coup

Refugees from Myanmar held a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the military coup in Southeast Asian country, police said.

Around 100-125 members of Chin Refugee Committee of Myanmar gathered at the protest site around noon and sought restoration of democracy in their country, according to police.

The protesters raised slogans and held up posters of political leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, demanding their release and end of the ''dictatorship''. They also raised the three-finger salute, which has emerged as a symbol of resistance in protests in several countries.

The gathering consisted families who have sought asylum in India after fleeing from Myanmar from the junta. They addressed the media in their nation through social media platforms in their local dialect pleading for restoration of democracy, an officer said.

The demonstrators carried placards that read :''No more killing in Myanmar'', ''We do not accept military coup'' and ''Save Myanmar we want democracy''.

Myanmar's military had toppled the government last month and seized power for one year, detaining top political figures. Many people were reported dead after security personnel fired at protesters during demonstrations across the country against the coup. PTI AMP HMB

