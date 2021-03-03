Man held for murder in Andhra's Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday evening arrested a person for allegedly killing a 50-year-old man in Mahimaluru village of Atmakuru Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. The accused was produced before the court today.

"The accused Mamillapalli Jayaramaiah and the victim Thota Venkata Narasaiah, both are the residents of Mahimaluru village. Jayaramaiah allegedly murdered Narasaiah on February 27," Atmakuru circle inspector Somaiah told media. "Jayaramaiah is into the illegal liquor business. Special Enforcement Bureau police had raided on the house of Jayaramaiah for illicit liquor on February 27. Jayaramaiah suspected that Venkata Narasaiah might have given information about him," the inspector said.

"Both of them had a clash in the evening but the villagers pacified the matter for the time being. But Jayaramaiah allegedly stabbed Venkata Narasaiah who was sleeping in front of his house with a knife on the same day," he said. "Jayaramaiah ran away from the village after the incident. The police caught him on Tuesday evening at nearby village," he added. (ANI)

