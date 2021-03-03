ED summons KIIFB CEO, Dy MD in unauthorised external borrowing case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent a notice to KM Abraham, CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), asking him to appear before its Kochi office on March 5.

ED also sent a notice to KIIFB's Deputy Managing Director Vikramjit Singh, asking him to appear before its Kochi office tomorrow, March 4.

Yesterday, ED registered a case against KIIFB for external borrowings through Masala Bonds without the permission of the union government. (ANI)

