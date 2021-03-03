ED summons KIIFB CEO, Dy MD in unauthorised external borrowing case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent a notice to KM Abraham, CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), asking him to appear before its Kochi office on March 5.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:08 IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent a notice to KM Abraham, CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), asking him to appear before its Kochi office on March 5.
ED also sent a notice to KIIFB's Deputy Managing Director Vikramjit Singh, asking him to appear before its Kochi office tomorrow, March 4.
Yesterday, ED registered a case against KIIFB for external borrowings through Masala Bonds without the permission of the union government. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KIIFB
- Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board
- Masala
- Kochi
ALSO READ
ED summons KIIFB officials to join probe into Masala bonds issue
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on KIIFB 'utter
Blatant violation of code of conduct: Kerala minister on ED probe against KIIFB
Enforcement Directorate registers case against KIIFB for external borrowings through Masala Bonds without govt nod
Ker CM sends letter to CEC against ED probe on KIIFB