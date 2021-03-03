U.N. special envoy on Myanmar says 38 killed on Wednesday

U.N. special envoy on Myanmar says 38 killed on WednesdayReuters | New York | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:09 IST
United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people had been killed in the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday.
Myanmar security forces opened fire on protests against military rule on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
