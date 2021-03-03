Left Menu

Average 2 murders, 4 rapes in Gujarat everyday: Assembly told

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:24 IST
The crime figures of Gujarat shared in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday revealed that average two murders, four incidents of rape and six kidnappings occurred everyday in the state in the last two years.

As many as 1,944 murders, 1,853 incidents of attempt to murder, 3,095 rapes, 4,829 incidents of abduction and over 14,000 cases of suicide were reported in different parts of the state in the last two years ending December 31, 2020, the data shared by the state home department said.

This information was shared in response to the questions raised by different Congress MLAs during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly here on Wednesday.

It said that during the same period, over 21,000 incidents of theft and 1,520 incidents of loot were also reported in the state.

While the maximum number of 280 murders took place in Surat district, Ahmedabad topped the charts in loot (479) and theft (5,566), the data revealed.

While the highest number of rapes - 620 - took place in Ahmedabad, Surat witnessed highest number of 701 kidnapping cases in these two years.

The home department informed the House that 4,043 accused, named in these complaints during the last two years, are yet to be nabbed.

During the same period, police have recovered over 65,000 kg of beef from different parts of the state. The police also freed 2,223 cows and 1,485 calves when they were being transported for the purpose of slaughter. The home department told the House that 132 accused involved in such crimes are yet to be nabbed.

In its written responses, the department said that over 15 crore Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles worth Rs 198.30 crore were also seized in the last two years.

The House was also informed that various psychotropic drugs, such as charas and heroin, worth Rs 68.60 crore were also seized during this period.

