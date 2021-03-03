Assembly Speaker asks Rajasthan officials to give info to ministers on public-related issues

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi asked bureaucrats on Wednesday to provide information about public-related issues to ministers so that the government could give reply in the House or take action.

He directed the bureaucrats to inform the departments concerned about the complaints raised in the House. The Speaker gave the directives during the question hour.

''I instruct the government that if any member raises any issue in the House, then it is responsibility of concerned department official to bring the matter in notice of ministers so that a decision can be taken for the people,'' Joshi said.

''I hope that the department officials that make a note of the proceedings of the House send the complaint to the concerned department so that comments can be made on time in the House. This is necessary to maintain dignity of the House,'' he added.

Joshi said whether any issue was raised through adjournment motion or other means, then the information on the issues related to people should be reach ministers so that government could include it in its reply.

On Wednesday, legislator Mevaram Jain had raised an issue related to sewage-related work in Barmer.

Jain had sought information on the issue, on which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said he or his department had not received any complaint.

Jain said he had raised the issue in the House, following which Speaker gave the ruling. PTI AG HMB

