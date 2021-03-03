Woman arrested alongwith lover and sister for killing husband

Three persons including a woman and her lover have been arrested here for allegedly killing her husband, police said.

The body of Ahmed Shaikh (35) was found with his throat slit under a bridge in Mumbra area two days ago.

His wife, her alleged lover who is an auto rickshaw driver and her sister were arrested on Tuesday.

Probe revealed that Shaikh's wife was having an affair with the auto rickshaw driver and when Shaikh learnt about it, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Shaikh was killed on February 27, police said. Further probe was on.

