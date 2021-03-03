White House says it is comfortable with changes in $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

White House says it is comfortable with changes in $1.9 trillion COVID relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:37 IST
The White House said on Wednesday that it was comfortable with changes made to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that would phase out $1,400 payments to high-income Americans.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden had been firm on the thresholds at which Americans should receive the stimulus checks. "He has also been open from the beginning for that being more targeted," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
