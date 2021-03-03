U.S. will act if response needed to rocket strike on Iraqi base -White House

U.S. will act if response needed to rocket strike on Iraqi base -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:41 IST
The United States will act if a response is required to a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces, the White House said on Wednesday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration still is assessing the impact of Wednesday's attack.
