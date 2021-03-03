3 bike-borne men snatch journalist's phone in south Delhi

3 bike-borne men snatch journalist's phone in south DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:41 IST
Three men on a bike snatched a journalist's mobile phone from a moving autorickshaw in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
Journalist Kunal Dutt was on the Modi Mill flyover when the trio came from behind snatched his phone and fled, they said.
The incident took place on Tuesday. Police said they have registered a case and an investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- south Delhi
- Modi Mill
- Kunal Dutt