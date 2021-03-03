Swedish police investigating knife attack as possible 'terror crime'

Swedish police is investigating a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda earlier on Wednesday as a possible 'terror crime', the police said on its web page.

Several people have been injured but no fatalities have been reported, the police said. One suspect is in custody.

