Swedish police probing knife attack as possible 'terror crime'

Swedish police said they were investigating a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda earlier on Wednesday as a possible "terror crime".

Several people were injured and one suspect was in custody, police said on their webpage. They said the situation was under control and that nothing pointed to additional perpetrators. In April 2017, a radical Islamist drove a truck into crowds of shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm, killing five people before crashing into a department store. He was arrested.

