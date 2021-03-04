Molestation case lodged against National Book Trust editor

An editor of the National Book Trust has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman in southwest Delhi last year, police said on Wednesday.

According to an officer, the case was registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station on February 2 on the basis of the woman's complaint against Rubin D'Cruz, who couldn't be reached for comment.

The alleged incident happened last October when the woman, who is an acquaintance of D'Cruz, was looking for an accommodation in Delhi, police said.

D'Cruz had invited the woman at his office in Vasant Kunj area in order to help her, but he sexually harassed her at the office, according to an officer. PTI NIT HMB

