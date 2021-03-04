Rs 2,55,000 seized in Tezpur before assembly polls in Assam

A total Rs 2,55,000 was seized in poll-bound Assam by a static surveillance team during regular vehicular checking on movement of cash and valuables in Assam's Sonitpur district, an official source said on Wednesday.

The amount was seized from a vehicle near the Kaliabhomora bridge during the day and the person has claimed that the amount was being carried by him to purchase a second hand vehicle from a car dealer in Tezpur.

Due to lack of valid supporting documents, the police officials seized the vehicle and as per instruction of the district election officer sent the money to the treasury office after counting.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission the general public must have valid documents while carrying cash above Rs 50,000 and new articles and gifts worth over Rs 10,000 during the election process.

Unexplained cash above Rs 50,000 will be seized immediately and released only when it is proved that it is not related to the elections in any way.

