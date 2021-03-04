UP: Court sends 30-yr-old woman to jail for obscene acts at public place

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to two days in jail for indulging in obscene acts at a public place.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the woman booked under section 294 (obscene act in any public place) of the IPC.

The woman will serve an additional seven days in jail upon failing to pay the fine, the court ruled.

According to government prosecutor Ram Avtar Singh, the woman was arrested from New Mandi locality.

