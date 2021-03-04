Left Menu

Occultist murder case: Rival held for murder conspiracy

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:45 IST
An occultist has been arrested for his alleged involved in the murder of his rival here last month, police said on Wednesday.

Mustaqeem, a resident of Muradnagar, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of rival occultist, Aas Mohammad, they said.

On February 19, Mohammad was killed with a sword by one Salman, whose wife used to visit him frequently to get rid of evil spirits, they said.

Salman was told by Mustaqeem that his wife and sister-in-law were being sexually abused by Mohammed. He then told Salman to behead the rival occultist, saying it would cure his wife, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

Salman killed Mohammad, who also worked as an auto driver, while he was waiting for passengers at an auto stand, the SP added.

During interrogation, Mustaqeem said that he had asked Salman to kill his rival for his own benefit because his clientele was less than that of Mohammad.

Mustaqeem was booked under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, Raja said, adding he was sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

