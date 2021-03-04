Swedish PM Lofven condemns knife attack in Vetlanda

Swedish PM Lofven condemns knife attack in VetlandaReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:45 IST
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday condemned a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda, with police investigating it as a possible "terror crime", Swedish Newsagency TT reported.
"We confront such heinous acts with the combined force of our society," he told TT in a written comment.
